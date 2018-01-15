Bloody fight in Russia's Perm school: 13 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thirteen people were injured as a result of an attack at a school in the Russian city of Perm today, the city administration’s press service said.

The attack occurred at school number 127 of the city’s Motovilokhinsky district and was reported at 10:12 am local time, Vestnik Kavkaza reports.

According to the local branch of the Russia's Investigative Committee, the incident occurred when two students armed with knives began fighting with each other and other students and teachers attempted to break up the fight.

“Early on January 15 in one of the schools of the Motovilikhinsky District of Perm a knife fight broke out. The faculty and students present at the scene attempted to break up the fight. As a result, students and a teacher sustained knife wounds,” a press release issued by the authorities said.

"13 people are injured, including twelve children, all of them are receiving the necessary assistance," TASS cited the press service as saying.

The regional Health Ministry said that the teacher and one of the pupils who was injured by the attackers are in serious condition and undergoing surgery.

Andrey Kamenskih, who heads information and analytical department of Perm’s administration, wrote on his Facebook page that the attack was reported by the school’s principal. The city’s mayor Dmitry Samoilov and other administration officials are heading to the scene.

A special headquarters has been set up, which is led by the Perm governor Maxim Reshetnikov.

The suspects were brought into custody and the authorities are currently trying to determine their motives.

News.Az

