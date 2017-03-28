Bloomberg: Euro and dollar can reach parity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The euro will tumble to a 15-year low if Marine Le Pen becomes French President, with the immediate reaction in the currency similar to that seen in the pound following the U.K.’s Brexit vote, according to economists.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg that the shared currency would drop to $1 or below a day after a victory for the National Front leader, according to 23 of 38 respondents in a Bloomberg survey, with five of those calling for a decline below 95 U.S. cents. A Le Pen victory is seen causing such a rapid decline because the anti-European Union candidate has threatened to call a referendum on the euro and re-denominate the nation’s debt. “The market reaction would be very negative since re-denomination risks have been priced in only to a very modest extent,” said Frederik Ducrozet, an economist at Banque Pictet & Cie in Geneva, who expects the euro to drop below parity after a Le Pen victory.

Notably, French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen said today European Union will die because the people do not want it anymore.

In case of victory in the elections, which are to be held in April-May, Le Pen plans to hold a referendum on France's rejection of the euro.

