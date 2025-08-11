Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter dies aged 92

+ ↺ − 16 px

Long-serving Blue Peter editor Biddy Baxter, who turned the children's show into a television institution, has died at the age of 92, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Her recipe of pets, charity appeals, gymnastic displays, foreign travel reports and occasional history lessons stood the test of time.

And, of course, for more than 25 years, she introduced generations of children to sticky-backed plastic and the pleasures of making rockets from plastic bottles.

She was passionate about getting her viewers involved in the programme, long before audience participation became an industry mantra.

But she also gained a reputation as a formidable figure: a tyrant who fell out with presenters and jealously guarded the Blue Peter brand.

Joan Maureen Baxter was born in Leicester in May 1933. Her father was the director of a sportswear company and her mother a pianist.

There were too many Joans in her class at school, so a nickname was made up on the spot.

Her upbringing during the war instilled in Biddy an ability to make do and mend, which later became part of the Blue Peter ethos.

"My friends and I held bring-and-buy sales for the Spitfire fund and put on plays and concerts for the British Red Cross and Aid to France," she said.

She was educated at a local grammar school before going to St Mary's College, Durham University in 1952. At that time, only 6% of undergraduates were women.

The experience shaped the rest of her life. "For three memorable years, Durham was my life."

Baxter had intended to become a prison officer or a social worker. But, by chance, she noticed the BBC was advertising for staff.

She turned down suggestions from a university careers officer that women were best suited to teaching or secretarial work.

"He said to me, 'No-one from Durham has ever worked for the BBC,' so I applied. I really should be grateful to him."

News.Az