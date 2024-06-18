BlueNord: successful spudding of Harald East Middle Jurassic well

+ ↺ − 16 px

France’s energy giant TotalEnergies has embarked on drilling operations at a well in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border to find more gas, which could be exported through the Tyra facilities in the Danish sector of the North Sea, News.az reports.

The HEMJ was spudded in the Harald East area, located close to the Norwegian border and the gas will be exported through the Tyra East facilities.In a success case, the well could deliver production by end of 2024.The expected gain from the well is estimated to up to 8 mmboe net to BlueNord of which approximately 80% is expected to be gas.M. Lykke, Chief Operating Officer in BlueNord said: " we are excited to announce that the jackup rig Shelf Drilling Winner has successfully spudded the HEMJ well; we will drill through the chalk reservoir and then into the Jurassic reservoir which has very promising qualities; if successful, the expected gains from HEMJ could be significant to BlueNord, and we look forward to seeing the results later this year."

News.Az