BMW announces global recall of 1.5 million vehicles

Munich-based automaker BMW announced it has issued a global recall of 1.5 million vehicles and adjusted its profit forecast for the year.

The recall is necessitated by "technical measures" related to the Integrated Braking System (IBS), leading BMW to revise its annual profit expectations, News.Az reports.The company now anticipates a significant decrease in the Group’s result before taxes, a shift from its previous forecast of a slight decline. Detailed quarterly results and the revised forecast will be provided in the Quarterly Statement for the period ending September 30, 2024, scheduled for release on November 6, 2024.The updated forecast predicts the EBIT margin for 2024 will fall to between 6% and 7%, down from the earlier estimate of 8% to 10%.Additionally, the return on capital employed (RoCE) is now expected to range between 11% and 13%, compared to the prior estimate of 15% to 20%.

