BMW drops after warning on China slowdown and Iran war

BMW shares fell by more than 7% after the company issued a profit warning late Tuesday, citing weak demand in China and the economic impact of the Iran war on pricing, which some analysts said could point to a broader strategic shift.

Wednesday's price fall took BMW shares to their ​lowest level since November 2020 and dragged German rivals Volkswagen and Mercedes lower.

Alongside lowering its operating auto margin to 1% to 3%, from 4% to 6% previously, BMW said ​it would intensify cost-cutting, with a negative one-off in the second half ​of 2026.

The profit warning came after a change of CEO last month, when Milan ‌Nedeljkovic ⁠took over from Oliver Zipse.

Jefferies analysts said the comments suggested the overhaul "will largely impact German operations and may address a global assembly footprint business model that is still largely centered on exporting ICE powertrain components from Germany".