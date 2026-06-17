BMW drops after warning on China slowdown and Iran war
Reuters
BMW shares fell by more than 7% after the company issued a profit warning late Tuesday, citing weak demand in China and the economic impact of the Iran war on pricing, which some analysts said could point to a broader strategic shift.
The premium carmaker blamed ongoing weakness in China and the impact of the Iran war on prices and customer sentiment, with analysts at Deutsche Bank and Jefferies both saying the outlook cut was significantly larger than expected, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
Wednesday's price fall took BMW shares to their lowest level since November 2020 and dragged German rivals Volkswagen and Mercedes lower.
Alongside lowering its operating auto margin to 1% to 3%, from 4% to 6% previously, BMW said it would intensify cost-cutting, with a negative one-off in the second half of 2026.
The profit warning came after a change of CEO last month, when Milan Nedeljkovic took over from Oliver Zipse.
Jefferies analysts said the comments suggested the overhaul "will largely impact German operations and may address a global assembly footprint business model that is still largely centered on exporting ICE powertrain components from Germany".
By Ulviyya Salmanli