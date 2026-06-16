BMW trims 2026 outlook on China slump and Iran conflict

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BMW has reduced its 2026 outlook, warning of a sharp fall in group profit compared with last year, driven by worsening conditions in China and the economic impact of the Iran war.

The company now expects an EBIT margin in its core automotive segment of between 1% to 3%, down from its previous expectation of 4% to 6%, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

It now expects a slight decrease in core deliveries, having previously forecast ‌deliveries ⁠on par with 2025.

"We will adapt our current structures and processes to the drastic downturn in market conditions," said CEO ⁠Milan Nedeljković, who took on the role last month.

The premium carmaker will "significantly intensify and ⁠accelerate our ongoing measures", he added. Frankfurt-listed shares in BMW were 5.4% lower ⁠at 1620 GMT.

News.Az