BNB and Solana battle for the #5 spot, but a new low-cap contender may be closing in

BNB and Solana battle for the #5 spot, but a new low-cap contender may be closing in

+ ↺ − 16 px

Binance Coin (BNB) and Solana (SOL) are locked in a fierce race for the #5 spot in crypto rankings, both driven by bullish sentiment and strong fundamentals. But while these giants go head-to-head, a new low-cap contender is starting to turn heads.

Remittix (RTX), a rising PayFi star, is gaining traction fast, and some analysts believe it could shake up the top ten sooner than expected.

BNB Price Breaks $800 And Claims New All-Time High

Binance Coin (BNB) just smashed through the $800 level. This set a fresh all-time high and sparked renewed chatter about its dominance. BNB price today sits near $794, up nearly 5% in the last 24 hours, and is now once again in a heated race with Solana for the #5 market cap spot.

Backed by the massive reach of the Binance exchange, BNB’s DeFi utility and staking appeal continue to draw attention. Analysts from Thesis.io now believe the market still underestimates BNB’s strategic strength.

However, with its RSI above 87 and price hugging the upper Bollinger Band, some warn a cooldown is overdue. The MACD remains bullish, but short-term resistance around $804 may slow momentum. Still, holding above its 20-day EMA suggests strength.

Solana News Signals Reversal Could Be Brewing

Solana (SOL) is holding steady just under $190, fighting to reclaim momentum after a 5.6% dip in the past 24 hours. While the SOL price today shows short-term weakness, trading volume continues to climb, suggesting buyer interest remains strong.

Analysts now eye the $260 resistance as a key breakout level. Staying above the 50-day EMA and holding firm in the $180s range signals strength beneath the surface.

Technicals like the RSI at 42 and MACD reversal hints suggest that Solana might just be cooling off before a bigger leg up. The Solana News remains bullish in tone, with traders watching closely for a shift. Funding rates are steady, and while open interest has dipped, this may simply reflect consolidation before a fresh push.

The fight with Binance Coin (BNB) for the #5 market cap position continues, but both may need to watch their backs. Latest Solana news shows that a rising low cap crypto gem could be closing in on the race.

PayFi Utility Separates Remittix From Pure Speculation

Remittix (RTX) might not sit in the top 10 yet, but it’s quickly gaining attention while giants like BNB and Solana (SOL) trade blows for the #5 position. Unlike many tokens still pitching vague utility, Remittix delivers a direct and needed solution: turning crypto into spendable fiat within seconds.

While SOL and BNB push technical limits, RTX speaks to real-world accessibility. Its PayFi model is already being hailed as a future leader in crypto payments, designed for both unbanked communities and global businesses alike.

Remittix isn’t just building hype—it’s building function. Its wallet enters beta testing this September, and crypto circles are already buzzing with anticipation.

Key drivers fueling RTX momentum include:

Seamless crypto-to-fiat payments for global users

Over $17 million+ already raised with 565M+ tokens sold

Built-in PayFi utility attracting retail and enterprise attention

$250,000 Remittix Giveaway drawing massive investor interest

With practical utility and rising investor demand, RTX may not just join the ranks—it might skip them.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix

$250K Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

News.Az