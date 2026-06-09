Bob Reiner's jailed son demands $1.5M trust payout

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Nick Reiner, the 32-year-old son of late Hollywood figures Bob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, has launched a legal battle to access his $1.5 million trust fund while awaiting trial for their murders.

According to legal documents, the trust explicitly states that Nick was entitled to half of his inheritance when he turned 30, with the remaining balance due at age 35. However, he claims he has yet to receive a single dime, News.Az reports, citing ZOOM.

Currently held on two counts of first-degree murder—to which he has pleaded not guilty—Nick argues that the tragedy should have no bearing on his financial rights. His petition emphasizes that the funds are urgently needed to purchase basic jailhouse necessities, including socks and personal hygiene items.

"Nick loved his parents, and he is devastated by their deaths," the petition notes, asserting that the criminal case is entirely separate from the trust litigation.

The legal move adds another complex layer to a case that has gripped the public eye since December 14, 2025, when Bob and Michele Reiner were found tragically stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home. While the murder trial looms, Nick's defense maintains that the trustee cannot legally withhold the funds based on his current incarceration or subjective assessments of how the money will be used.

News.Az