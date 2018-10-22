Bodies if of Iran's Nazmehr ship crew members sent home - embassy

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of three crew members who died as a result of mass poisoning at the Iranian Nazmehr dry cargo ship, were sent home on Oct. 21 night, Iran’s Embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend Oct. 22.

The embassy also said that eight crew members are still in Azerbaijan, and the dry cargo ship is also in Azerbaijan’s waters.

On October 18, a massive poisoning occurred among the crew members of the vessel sailing from Aktau to Baku. The incident occurred at a distance of 21 miles from the island of Pirallahi, in the central part of the Caspian Sea.

At 03:00 (GMT +4), a border patrol vessel approached the Nazmehr cargo ship, taking on board seven crew members. First aid was provided to them on the vessel, after which the patrol vessel headed for the Absheron port.

Doctors were called to provide emergency medical aid. Before their arrival, three members of the Nazmehr crew died (Akbar Mansoomi Kareem (born in 1989), Syed Mortaza Mir-Hossein (born in 1986) and Sajjad Sayed Fereidoon (born in 1990)).

The eight crew members were placed in the toxicology department of the Clinical Medical Center No. 1.

