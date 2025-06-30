Bodies of Azerbaijanis killed in Russia’s Yekaterinburg handed over to relatives

The bodies of Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, the Azerbaijani brothers who died as a result of brutal beatings in Yekaterinburg on June 27, have been handed over to their relatives.

The transfer process began on the morning of June 30. Azerbaijan’s Consulate General in Yekaterinburg is overseeing all necessary documentation and coordinating the handover, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Signs of violence were reportedly observed on the bodies. The remains had been held at the Yekaterinburg Forensic Medical Examination Bureau’s morgue and were released following the completion of required procedures.

The bodies will be transported to Azerbaijan via a direct Yekaterinburg-Baku flight.

