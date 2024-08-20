Bodies of six Israeli hostages retrieved from Gaza, says IDF

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s military has said that the bodies of six hostages have been retrieved from the Gaza Strip.

A statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the bodies of Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell and Haim Perry were recovered from the Khan Younis area on Monday, News.Az reports citing foreign media.Five of their deaths had already been announced by Israel, though Avraham Munder was thought to still be alive.The rescue operation was carried out by the IDF alongside the Israel Security Agency.The Hostage Families Forum said the recovery of the bodies had provided the families with "necessary closure".The statement went onto to say that the return of the remaining 109 hostages from Gaza "can only be achieved through a negotiated deal" and called on the Israeli government to "do everything in its power to finalize the deal currently on the table".Negotiations over a long-sought-after ceasefire and hostage release deal are ongoing, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken currently in the Middle East pushing for an agreement.Israel launched a military campaign in Gaza in response to an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on 7 October by Hamas gunmen, during which about 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken hostage.More than 40,000 people have been killed in Gaza since then, according to the territory's Hamas-run health ministry.

News.Az