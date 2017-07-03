Body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian found in California

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of 5-year-old Aramazd Andressian was found in California on the day when his father was extradited to Los-Angeles on murder charges.

Detectives returned Friday to an area near Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County where they found the body, Associated Press reported.

Dental records and X-rays may be used because the child was up there for the last two months, and an autopsy is planned to determine the cause of death, coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter said.

The attorney of his father – Aramazd Andressian Sr, 35, -- said that his client is heartbroken. The father is denying accusations and plans to plead not guilty.

Boy’s mother reported him missing on April 22, after his father, with whom she shares custody, failed to show up to their arranged meeting point to drop off their son.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. was found unresponsive in Arroyo Park early morning on April 22, a short distance from his vehicle. The toddler, however, was not with his father at that time.

