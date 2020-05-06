Body of Azerbaijani citizen killed by Kazakh border guards handed over to family
The body of an Azerbaijani citizen killed by Kazakh border guards has been handed over to his family, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said in a statement on Wednesday.
"On May 6, the body of Gahraman Ibrahimov (born in 1969), a resident of Azerbaijan’s Neftchala district, transferred by a border patrol ship of the Coast Guard of the State Border Service, was handed to his family,” said the statement.
Gahraman Ibrahimov was killed on April 30, 2020 as a result of the use of weapons during the detention of Azerbaijani citizens by the coast guards of the border service of the Kazakh National Security Committee.