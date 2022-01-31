Body of missing Azerbaijani serviceman found: Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of missing senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Fuad Baghirov was found as a result of search and rescue operations, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The search and rescue operations carried out with the involvement of personnel and using special equipment of the Azerbaijani army stationed in Kalbajar district, as well as with the involvement of the employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expresses condolences to the families and relatives of the serviceman.

