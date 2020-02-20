Body of missing Azerbaijani soldier recovered from neutral zone

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of the missing Azerbaijani soldier Akif Abbasov has been recovered from a neutral zone, said Ilaha Huseynova, head of the Public Relations Department of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Azerbaijan Office.

After the appeal and consent of the parties, ICRC acted Wednesday as a neutral intermediary in the operation to recover the body of the dead soldier from the territory on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border.

Azerbaijani Army soldier Akif Abbasov had gone missing some time ago. The soldier's body was found on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border a few days ago.

