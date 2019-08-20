Body of pilot of Azerbaijan's crashed MiG-29 aircraft found

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of the pilot of the MiG-29 aircraft of the Azerbaijani Air Force Rashad Atakishiyev and the wreckage of the aircraft crashed during night training flights were found and recovered from the bottom of the sea, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The farewell ceremony will be held on August 21 at 10:00 (GMT+4) in the training center of the Armed Forces.

The measures are being taken to organize the funeral of the military pilot.

On July 24 at 22:00 (GMT +4), the MIG-29 plane of the Azerbaijani Air Force crashed during training flights and fell into the Caspian Sea.

During the night training flights, the connection with the MIG-29 plane was suddenly lost, and it disappeared from the radars.

The Military Prosecutor's Office filed a criminal case. An investigative team consisting of experienced and professional employees of the Military Prosecutor’s Office has been created and investigative actions have been initiated.

News.Az

