Boeing 737 simulator built in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Iranian research team in the Khuzestan Province designed and built a fully indigenized Boeing 737 aircraft simulator.

"The group could construct the simulator system in eight months and all equipment used in the system are fully home-grown," Fars News Agency cited the Head of the research team Afshin Sadeqi Chigani as saying.

He said that given the high costs of sending pilots to foreign countries for preliminary training, such a system will save money.

Iranian experts have made huge progress in designing and developing various types of military simulators in recent years. Simulators help cadets receive better training and test their piloting and shooting skills in various climatic conditions.

News.Az

News.Az