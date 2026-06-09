Boeing delivers 60 jets in May as MAX production rebounds

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Boeing reported a significant boost in its aircraft deliveries for May, handing over 60 jets to customers—a 33% increase compared to the same period last year.

The surge was heavily driven by the plane maker's popular single-aisle model, with 51 Boeing 737 MAX jets delivered during the month. This marks the highest monthly output for the MAX since Boeing restarted production in December 2024 following a major labor strike. To keep up with growing demand, the company plans to increase its 737 production rate from 42 jets a month to 47 per month this summer, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Despite the strong monthly rebound, Boeing still trailed behind its chief European rival, Airbus, which delivered 81 aircraft in May.

In terms of sales, the Seattle-area manufacturer booked 27 new orders in May, including 10 Boeing 787s for Lufthansa and 14 737s destined for military conversion for an undisclosed customer. After accounting for 16 cancellations, Boeing walked away with 11 net new orders for the month.

Through the end of May, Boeing has delivered a total of 250 jets—including 198 MAX models—and accumulated 295 net new orders, leaving the U.S. aerospace giant with a robust backlog of 6,178 aircraft.

While 737 MAX production is gaining momentum, Boeing’s widebody program continues to face minor headwinds. May’s totals included just six 787 Dreamliners, as deliveries for the twin-aisle jet continue to be bottlenecked by ongoing certification delays for premium passenger seats.

News.Az