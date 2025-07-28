Boeing fighter jet workers reject contract offer, strike expected Aug. 4

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing is bracing for a major strike involving over 3,200 union workers at three St. Louis-area plants after employees rejected a proposed contract Sunday night, despite a 20% wage increase offer spread over four years.

Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) District 837 voted overwhelmingly against the deal, which Boeing had called its “richest contract offer” ever made to this group, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Although the current contract was set to expire at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, a one-week “cooling off” period will delay any strike action until August 4.

Union leadership had recommended approval of the contract last week, describing it as a “landmark” offer that enhanced pay, pensions, overtime pay, and medical benefits. However, the membership rejected it, saying the proposal failed to meet their expectations or reflect the sacrifices made by workers.

“Our members are standing together to demand a contract that respects their work and ensures a secure future,” the union said in a statement following the vote.

The union did not provide detailed reasons for the rejection.

Dan Gillian, senior Boeing executive in St. Louis and vice president of the Boeing Air Dominance division, said the company is actively preparing for a strike. No further talks are scheduled at this time.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome but remain focused on our customers and preparing for the next steps,” said Gillian.

The St. Louis facilities are critical for U.S. military production, manufacturing key aircraft like the F/A-18 Super Hornet for the Navy and the T-7A Red Hawk trainer for the Air Force.

The vote comes just two days before Boeing is set to release its Q2 earnings report. Earlier this month, the company announced it delivered 150 commercial airliners and 36 military aircraft and helicopters during the second quarter, up from 130 and 26 respectively in Q1.

Boeing's stock closed at $233.06 on Friday, gaining $1.79.

This isn’t the first time Boeing has faced labor unrest. In fall 2024, the company offered a 38% raise over four years to end a 53-day strike involving 33,000 commercial aircraft workers.

News.Az