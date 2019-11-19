Boeing to announce orders for dozens of 737 MAX at Dubai Airshow: sources

+ ↺ − 16 px

Boeing is set to announce orders for several dozen 737 MAX at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said, Reuters reported.

The US planemaker is seeking to secure momentum for the aircraft, which was grounded in March in the wake of two fatal accidents. Boeing, which sold 10 of the jets to Turkey’s SunExpress at the show on Monday, declined comment.

News.Az

