Boko Haram attack soldiers in western Chad, killing 4
At least four soldiers were killed Monday when Boko Haram terrorists attacked a military outpost in western Chad while 13 terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire, according to local media, Anadolu Agency reported.
Local media reported that Boko Haram targeted a military outpost between the villages of Ngouboua and Bagassoula in the Lake Chad Basin.
Nouki Charfadine, the governor of the Lake Chad region, confirmed the attack, adding a doctor, nurse and driver were kidnapped in the region a few days earlier.
In attacks by Boko Haram in September, seven people were killed in one week, including three soldiers.
More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram terrorist activities in the country, according to United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Nigeria.
News.Az