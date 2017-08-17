Bolivian Foreign Ministry to pay official visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bolivian Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani is expected to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

Bolivian Minister of Foreign Affairs Fernando Huanacuni Mamani is to pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on August 18 this year, diplomatic sources told News.Az. As part of the visit Foreign Minister Fernando Huanacuni Mamani is expected to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials of the country.

It has to be noted that as a permanent member of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum Bolivia will play host to the next gas summit to be held in Bolivia's Santa Cruz de la Sierra on November 20-25, 2017. Bolivia has invited Azerbaijan to take part in the aforementioned summit of the forum in which our country is represented as an observer.

This will be the first visit of the Bolivian Foreign Minister to Azerbaijan, which proves the growing influence of the Azerbaijan Republic in the Latin American region. Thus, over the past years Chile, Costa Rica and Peru have opened their embassies in Azerbaijan. And in May of this year Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov paid official visits to Columbia and Costa Rica, while in June of the same year the foreign ministers of those countries travelled to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

