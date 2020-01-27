Bolivia's interim leader Anez asks ministers to resign after announcing election run

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez has requested the resignation of her ministers in order to face new a “new stage of democratic transition” after the ca

The presidential office said in a statement she would seek to fill the positions as fast as possible to maintain continuity ahead of the elections, a rerun of a disputed vote in October that led to the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales.

The conservative former senator announced her candidacy on Friday, a move which sparked a backlash in the country after she had previously ruled out running and said her only objective was take the country to transparent, new elections.

News.Az

