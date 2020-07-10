Bolivia's interim president Anez tests positive for Covid-19

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bolivia's President Jeanine Anez said on Thursday that she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Reuters reports.

Anez said in a tweet she was "well" and continuing to work while in isolation. "Together, we will come out of this," she said.

The Bolivian government confirmed that at least seven ministers, including its health minister, had tested positive and were either undergoing treatment or recuperating at home.

Anez said she had conducted a test given that many of her team had fallen ill.

"I feel well, I feel strong, I am going to keep working remotely from my isolation, and I want to thank all the Bolivians who are working to help us in this health crisis," she said.

Bolivia is due to hold general elections on Sept. 6. The elections were originally planned for May but delayed due to the pandemic.

Bolivia, a landlocked Andean nation of over 11.5 million people has registered more than 42,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 1,500 deaths and is one of the worst affected countries per capita in the world.

News.Az