Bolivia’s rainy season leaves 58 dead, over 860,000 homeless

Bolivia's rainy season has left 58 people dead, 10 missing and more than 860,000 families homeless since last November, a senior official has announced.

"Rainfall during this period, up to April 2025, has been higher than that recorded during the previous season," Deputy Minister of Civil Defense Juan Carlos Calvimontes said at a press conference, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Due to heavy rains, five of the country's nine departments have declared disasters, and three have declared a state of emergency.

In March, President Luis Arce's administration declared a national emergency to enable international aid to flow into the country.

Bolivia's prolonged rainy season is expected to continue until May 15.

"We are experiencing a completely anomalous phenomenon," Lucia Walper, head of rain forecasting at the National Meteorological and Hydrological Service, told Xinhua.

News.Az