Bolton: Maintaining Azerbaijan's active role in int'l energy market is important

Azerbaijan plays an important role in providing alternative energy sources, the national security adviser also stressed

Maintaining Azerbaijan's active role in the international energy market is very important for the United States, the US President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a press conference in Baku on Oct. 24, Trend reports.

Bolton said during the visit he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, during which extensive discussions were held, including on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the economic cooperation of Azerbaijan and the US, and the Southern Gas Corridor.

They also discussed the important role that Azerbaijan plays in the international energy market.

For the US, it is of great importance that Azerbaijan's active role in this sector remains, he added.

The national security adviser also stressed that Azerbaijan plays an important role in providing alternative energy sources.

Bolton added they discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the US, including the partnership in the fight against global terrorism, human and drug trafficking.

