Bomb disposal team enters Trafford College in Manchester

A possible suspicious package has been declared safe after army bomb disposal experts were called to a street in Hulme, near Manchester city centre.

The scare followed Monday's bomb attack at Manchester Arena in which 22 people died and 64 were injured.

Several roads were closed during the incident. Cordons have now been lifted.

Meanwhile the threat level "will remain at critical and the public should remain vigilant", Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

She was speaking after a meeting of the government's emergency committee, Cobra.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a homemade device at Manchester Arena on Monday.

