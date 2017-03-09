Bomb explosion near US embassy in Kabul leaves 30 dead

Gunmen attacked a military hospital in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, Report informs referring to Reuters.

The hospital is located close to US embassy.

According to TOLOnews, five attackers with automatic weapons entered the complex. A hospital doctor said that security forces clashed with the gunmen.

More than 30 people were killed in an attack on a military hospital in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul.

Russian media reported later that more than 50 people were wounded.

According to the latest report, ISIS has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack.

News.Az

