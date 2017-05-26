Bomb threat at Place de la République in Paris – major evacuation and lockdown

French police have cleared the entire area of the famous square amid fears of a bomb in an abandoned car, APA reports quoting AFP.

The Place de la République had previously been evacuated in November 2015 after a false alarm sparked panic in the wake of the Paris terror attacks.

The events in Paris comes just days after 22 men, women and children were killed by suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, after he blew himself up at the Manchester Arena after fans were leaving an Ariana Grande gig in the city.

Only last month a policeman was killed on the Champs Elysees in Paris, in what authorities are treating as a terror-related attacked.

The attacker, Karim Cheurfi, 39, was killed at the scene.

