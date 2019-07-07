Book about great Azerbaijani poet Nasimi presented in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

A presentation ceremony for a book, titled “Nasimi-650”, about great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi was held in Baku on Saturday.

The book containing researches and interviews was authored by Toghrul Allahverdi, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Diaspora Information Center and Executive Director of the Azerbaijan-Turkey Home.

The book also contains articles by famous Azerbaijani scientists and journalists, as well as by researchers from Turkey, German and the United States.

Addressing the presentation ceremony attended by famous public figures, journalists, NGO representatives, Toghrul Allahverdili gave detailed information about the book.

He stressed that the order signed by President Ilham Aliyev to declare 2019 as the “Year of Nasimi” in Azerbaijan played significant role in the publication of this book.

The author added that the books will be given to the participations of the “Second Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth”, co-organized by the State Committee on Work with Diaspora and the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund in Shamakhi town.

Other speakers at the event hailed the importance of the book and described it as a significant contribution to the “Year of Nasimi.”

