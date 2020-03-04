Book by Azerbaijani researcher presented at int’l conference in Kiev

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference, entitled “Islamic education in Eastern and Central Europe: historical features and modern prospects.”

The conference featured the presentation ceremony of a book by Azerbaijani researcher Teymur Atayev, who serves an expert for the State Committee of Azerbaijan on Work with the Diaspora. The book reflects the modern-era problems of the Islamic union.

The presentation ceremony was also attended by Chairman of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijnis in Ukraine Hikmet Javadov, his deputy Murad Jafarov and members of the Azerbaijani community in Kiev.

Addressing the event, the author spoke about the current socio-political situation in Azerbaijan and the ongoing reforms in the country.

Hailing the participation of Azerbaijani diaspora activists in the event, Atayev emphasized their significant role in terms of strengthening mutual understanding between Azerbaijan and Ukraine.

News.Az

