Book dedicated to Khojaly genocide martyrs presented

The Heydar Aliyev Center on Thursday hosted a presentation of the book “613 Khojaly Martyrs”, News.Az reports.

The book, published within the framework of the “Justice For Khojaly” international campaign initiated by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, is dedicated to Khojaly genocide victims. The book provides information about every person who was killed in the genocide committed by the Armenian armed forces on the night of February 25-26, 1992.

Addressing the presentation ceremony, author Durdana Aghayeva said the book was published within the “Justice For Khojaly” international campaign initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The author underlined the importance of this publication for conveying the truths of Khojaly to the international community. She emphasized that the Khojaly genocide is one of the most horrifying tragedies not only in the history of Azerbaijan but also in the history of mankind.

Durdana Aghayeva is one of the Khojaly genocide survivors. She was born in the town of Khojaly in 1972. She was taken hostage by Armenian armed forces during the Khojaly genocide. Aghayeva said she was tortured by the Armenian military. Aghayeva said she also witnessed Armenian brutality and vandalism, and genocide crimes committed with special cruelty.

The author noted that the blood of Azerbaijani martyrs did not remain unavenged thanks to the victory gained by the Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War.

People’s Writer Chingiz Abdullayev, Khojaly tragedy survivors and military experts also made speeches at the event.

News.Az