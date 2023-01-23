Book dedicated to Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan, presented in Uzbekistan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Uzbekistan-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev hosted a presentation ceremony for the book “From The Turkic World To Shusha - From Shusha To the Turkic World”.

The book was published as part of the project, entitled “From The Turkic World To Shusha - From Shusha to The Turkic World”, which was implemented by the World Young Turkic Writers Union with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center told News.Az.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Uzbek scientific, cultural and art figures, poets and writers, professors and teachers of higher schools, compatriots, representatives of the Uzbek people, and students

Speaking at the event, Samir Abbasov, Director of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, highlighted the special role of Shusha in Azerbaijan’s history and culture.

Abbasov recalled that the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY) declared Shusha, the cultural cradle of Azerbaijan, to be the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World for 2023.

He noted that the presentation of the book “From The Turkic World To Shusha - From Shusha To The Turkic World” is the first event held in Uzbekistan in connection with the declaration of Shusha city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.

He said that the book contains poems and stories about Shusha by 17 poets and writers from Turkic-speaking countries.

At the end of the event, several intellectuals were presented with honorary awards from the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation and the World Young Turkic Writers Union.

News.Az