Book exhibition opens on sidelines of UNESCO session in Baku

Opening ceremony of the First Republican Crafts Festival was held in Baku as part of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, Trend reports.

Before the ceremony, the guests got acquainted with the street book exhibition entitled 'Azerbaijan Folk Art' and organized at the National Library.

After seeing the exhibition, Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Abulfaz Garayev noted the importance of publishing such valuable books telling about masterpieces of folk art, and praised the publications issued in various languages ​​and the elegant design of such books as "Azerbaijani Carpets - Karabakh School", "Azerbaijani Carpets - Iravan School".

The exhibition shows books on the Azerbaijani folk art in Azerbaijani and foreign languages​​.

The opening ceremony of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee was held at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on June 30.

The ceremony was attended by First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Mehriban Aliyeva.

The 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is to be held till July 10, 2019.

