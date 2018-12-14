Book of poems of Azerbaijani women poets launched at Italian Senate library

+ ↺ − 16 px

The library of the Italian Senate has hosted presentation of the book “Poems of Azerbaijani women poets: eight centuries literature (1200-1991),” AZERTAC report

The presentation was co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy in partnership with International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Sandro Teti Editore Italian Publishing House.

Italian MPs, representatives of public bodies, members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Rome, as well as Italian scientists, intellectuals, cultural figures and media representatives attended the event.

In his opening remarks, chair of the Italy-Azerbaijan Inter-parliamentary Friendship Association Senator Rosanna Boldi hailed Azerbaijan’s rich culture and literature. She stressed the importance of the book, saying it gives an opportunity to see contributions of Azerbaijani women poets to literature.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade said the presentation aims to increase the Italian community’s awareness of Azerbaijan’s rich culture and literature. He highlighted the significant contributions of the Azerbaijani literature to the cultural heritage of humanity.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva noted the significance of the "Poems of Azerbaijani women poets: eight centuries literature (1200-1991)" poetry collection. She said the promotion of culture is one of the key priorities of the state policy in Azerbaijan.

The book features poems of Azerbaijani women poets published in Azerbaijani and Italian languages dating back to 1200-1991 period.

News.Az

