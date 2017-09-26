Yandex metrika counter

Border guard dies in explosion at Russia-Georgia border

A border guard died in the explosion, which occured on the Russian-Georgian border in the direction of Dagestan, Georgian media reported.

Two more border guards were injured and hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, the explosion occurred due to a gas leak. "This is an explosion of domestic type, and, unfortunately, a young border guard died," Sputnik-Georgia cited the governor of Kakheti Irakli Kadagishvili as saying.

The police opened a criminal case.

News.Az


