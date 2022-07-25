Yandex metrika counter

Boris Johnson intends to visit Ukraine before resigning

Boris Johnson plans to make a final trip to Ukraine before he resigns as UK prime minister, News.Az reports citing the Daily Express newspaper.

“He [Johnson] is feeling the burden of responsibility, having been [President Zelensky’s] biggest backer. He can’t just walk away and not make sure the world has got his back. He [Johnson] is hoping to see him [Zelensky] again before he leaves office,” a source told the newspaper.

Johnson has previously visited Ukraine twice.

In June, Johnson announced another £1 billion ($1.2 billion) military aid package for Ukraine.


