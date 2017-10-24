Boris Johnson plans to visit Tbilisi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson, speaking with Georgian Foreign Minister Mikheil Janelidze in London,

At the meeting Johnson said "we are here to deepen and intensify the friendship between Georgia and UK" in a number of directions. He noted defense and security of Georgia as well as trade cooperation are of huge importance "for us and our continent".

"I’m delighted to see that in the last years we've seen a 25% increase in the sale of Georgian wine to the United Kingdom and 25% increase of British tourists through direct flights and obviously that’s an exchange we need to intensify," Agenda.ge cited Johnson as saying.

"And I’m looking myself very much to coming to Georgia at the earliest possible opportunity”, he added.

Minister Janelidze said that Georgia looks forward to establishing a strong legal framework with the UK, including developing free trade and trade-economic cooperation.

Georgian top officials have arrived in the UK to attend the Georgia-UK fourth session of dialogue.

