Boris Johnson postpones his Moscow visit

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has postponed a conciliatory trip to Moscow in order to attend a rearranged meeting with Nato foreign ministers on Friday.

NATO's biannual meeting of foreign ministers has been brought forward to fit the schedule of the US secretary of state Rex Tillerson, the Financial Times reported.

According to an embassy statement, Johnson is looking forward to visit Russia as soon as possible.

Bilaterial relations, Syria and Ukraine are said to be in the spotlight of the visit.

