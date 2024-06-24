Borrell: EU devises legal loophole to sidestep Hungary’s veto on Ukraine support

+ ↺ − 16 px

The European Union has devised a legal loophole to sidestep Hungary’s veto on purchasing weapons for Ukraine using Russia’s frozen assets, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell told the Financial Times (FT).

According to him, Budapest, having earlier declined the use of Russian assets, should not take part in the decision on their use.The newspaper said that EU foreign ministers will discuss this loophole at their meeting on June 24.

News.Az