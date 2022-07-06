Borrell: EU does not want to go to war with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell stated Wednesday, in an interview with Yomiuri, that Europe does not want to go to war with Russia while stressing that there is a "realistic possibility" that the battle for Sloviansk will be the following key in their campaign to secure the Donbass region, News.az reports citing Tele Trader.

In that sense, Borrell added that the bloc has begun "to move from intention to action, showing that when we are provoked, Europe can respond. Since we do not want to go to war with Russia, this response is now based on economic sanctions."

News.Az