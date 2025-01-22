Borussia Dortmund sacks head coach Nuri Sahin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Borussia Dortmund have sacked head coach Nuri Sahin after the 2-1 Champions League defeat at Bologna.

The German side have lost four successive matches in all competitions since the winter break, News.az reports, citing BBC Sport. Defeat to Bologna on Tuesday was their third loss in this season's Champions League, meaning last season's runners-up need a result against Shakhtar Donetsk in their final league phase game to have the chance to automatically reach the knockouts.A run of three domestic defeats to start 2025 has put them 10th in the Bundesliga, seven points outside the top four and therefore endangering their chances of a return to the Champions League next term."We value Nuri Sahin and his work very much, we hoped for a long-term collaboration and until the end we had hoped that we could achieve a sporting turnaround together," said Dortmund sporting director Lars Ricken."This decision hurts me personally, but it was unavoidable after the game in Bologna."Sahin, 36, who had two stints at the club as a player, said: "Unfortunately, we have not managed to live up to Borussia Dortmund's sporting ambitions this season."I wish this special club all the best."Sahin was appointed Dortmund boss in June 2024 as a replacement for Edin Terzic, who left the club following their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid.

