Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus to leave German club after 12 years

Marco Reus, a long-time Borussia Dortmund attacking midfielder, said he will leave the German football club after 12 years, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

In a video on X, Reus, 34, said that he played at the club's "wonderful stadium" Signal Iduna Park for 12 years and now both parties have decided not to renew his contract.

Reus' contract at Dortmund will expire on June 30.

"I've dedicated half of my life to this club. With many highs and lows. It was mainly heights, I say. The club and I have come to the decision not to extend my contract," Reus said.

He stated that he is "incredibly proud and grateful" to play for Dortmund for many years, but it is "quite hard" to find the right words to express his feelings.

"We also still have a big goal in sight. We want to go to Wembley (for 2024 UEFA Champions League final). We want to bring the Champions League trophy to Dortmund again," Reus added.

The former Germany midfielder is a Dortmund native and had played for Borussia Dortmund's youth teams before joining his senior home team from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012.

He played 424 matches for Dortmund to score 168 goals and made 128 assists.

Reus helped Dortmund win two German Cups and three German Super Cups, and was the senior team's captain in 2018-2023.

He was voted the Footballer of the Year in Germany for a second time in 2019.

Reus amassed 48 international caps to score 15 goals for the German national team.

News.Az