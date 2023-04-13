Bosnia and Herzegovina firmly supported Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War – President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Two and a half years ago, when Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity in the Second Karabakh War, Bosnia and Herzegovina firmly supported Azerbaijan and our rightful cause. This is a position of friendship and brotherhood, for which we are grateful to you,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željka Cvijanović in Sarajevo, News.Az reports.

“Azerbaijan, in its turn, has unequivocally supported the interests of Bosnia and Herzegovina in all issues, including territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of borders,” the head of state noted.

News.Az