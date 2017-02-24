Bosnia and Herzegovina leader to visit Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bosnia and Herzegovina presidency chairman Mladen Ivanic will arrive in Azerbaijan to participate in the 5th Baku Global Forum.

According to the press service of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, in the framework of the forum Mladen Ivanic will take part in discussions on the topic "The future of international relations" and hold a series of meetings. The session will also be attended by the heads of state of six countries - Latvia, Macedonia, Albania, Montenegro and Georgia.

News.Az

