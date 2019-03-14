Boyko Borisov: Bulgaria expects to hold talks in Baku on obtaining additional gas volumes

Bulgaria expects to hold talks in Baku on obtaining additional gas volumes for the Balkan gas hub, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borisov said March 14 at the 7th Global Baku Forum held under the slogan "New Foreign Policy", Trend reports.

Borisov noted the importance of diversifying sources with Azerbaijani and Russian gas.

Speaking about relations with Azerbaijan, Borisov noted that they are excellent. The Bulgarian prime minister expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for assistance in the restoration of the Trapezitsa Architectural and Museum Reserve in Bulgaria, including medieval churches.

“The Muslim country has allocated funds for the restoration of European churches,” said Borisov. “This shows how we can be friends with countries the religion of which is different from ours.”

The Bulgarian prime minister also noted that his country doesn’t conflict with anyone and has wonderful relations with its neighbors.

“Our policy is based on the principles of good neighborliness, respect for other cultures and religions,” added Borisov.

The 7th Global Baku Forum kicked off in Baku on March 14.

The forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center will last till March 16.

Around 450 guests from over 70 countries are expected to take part in the forum. "New Foreign Policy" is the topic of the 7th Global Baku Forum.

Panel meetings titled “Role of big forces in changing global politics”, “Sustainable Development Challenges”, “Middle Eastern cooperation for security”, “Role of science and culture in making modern decisions” and other topics will be held during the forum.

One of the main meetings of the forum will be devoted to the role of young leaders in global politics.

The well-known statesmen, politicians, reputable public figures are expected to participate in the forum. The incumbent heads of state and government will attend the event.

The forum participants will discuss global political and economic issues, various aspects of modern international relations and other issues.

