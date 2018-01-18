Bozdag: Turkey has reached the limits of its patience

"Nobody should expect Turkey to show more patience."

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Government Spokesman Bekir Bozdag said the planned U.S.-backed force posed a threat to Turkey’s national security, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens.

“We emphasized that such a step was very wrong,” he said. “Turkey has reached the limits of its patience, nobody should expect Turkey to show more patience.”

Bozdag reiterated Ankara’s demand that Washington cease its “inexplicable” and “unacceptable” support of the PYD/YPG.

“In the case that Turkey’s demands are not met, we will take determined steps in Afrin and other regions to protect our interests. We will take these steps without considering what anyone can say,” Bozdag said. “When will this happen? Suddenly.”

News.Az

