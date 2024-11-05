bp and its co-venturers spend $582M on Shah Deniz capital expenditures in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first three quarters of 2024, bp and its co-venturers allocated approximately $1.78 billion in operating expenditures and $582 million in capital expenditures for activities related to the Shah Deniz field, with the majority of the spending directed toward the Shah Deniz 2 project.

During the third quarter, the Shah Deniz field continued to provide gas to markets in Azerbaijan (to Azerkontrakt), Georgia (to GOGC), Türkiye (to BOTAS), BTC in multiple locations and to buyers in Europe, News.Az reports, citing bp Azerbaijan.In the first nine months of the year, the field produced 20 billion standard cubic metres of gas and more than 3 million tonnes (around 26 million barrels) of condensate in total from the Shah Deniz Alpha and Shah Deniz Bravo platforms.The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 80.7 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 29.5 billion standard cubic metres per year.In the third quarter of 2024, Shah Deniz 2 progressed towards the start-up of the third well on the East North flank.The SCV Khankendi continued to provide life of field support covering services, surveys and interventions across all of the Shah Deniz 2 and ACG subsea producing assets. The single vessel strategy continued to be implemented in the region, with the Khankendi serving as the main vessel for all offshore construction, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair works, as well as for emergency response activities, making bp’s and its partners’ operations in the Caspian safer and more efficient.The Shah Deniz 2 activities remain the primary mission for the Khankendi, focusing on delivering the remaining wells within the project. To ensure the efficient utilization of the vessel and drilling rigs, an integrated schedule has been developed to optimize activities and accelerate well start-up dates.During the third quarter of 2024, the Shah Deniz Alpha platform rig was on warm stack.The Shah Deniz 2 project progressed with the wells programme activities using the Istiglal and Heydar Aliyev rigs. During the quarter, these mainly included the de-completion and re-completion of the SDH02 well on the East North flank and de-completion of the SDF02 well on the West South flank.The Heydar Aliyev rig progressed with the drilling of the SDD05 well on the West Flank.In total, 21 wells have been drilled for Shah Deniz 2. These include five wells on the North flank, four wells on the West flank, four wells on the East South flank, five wells on the West South flank and three wells on the East North flank.

News.Az