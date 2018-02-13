BP and partners invest $69B in Azerbaijan’s economy

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP and its partners invested $69 billion in Azerbaijan’s economy during 25 years, BP-Azerbaijan Vice-President Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli said at the “Taxes. Transpar

According to him, the ACG alone has produced 3.3 billion barrels.

"32 billion cubic meters of associated gas have been delivered to the government. Shahdeniz produced 89 billion cubic meters and 176 million barrels of condensate have been delivered to the government," Aslanbayli said.

News.Az

News.Az